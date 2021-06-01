Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.71

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.71 and last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

