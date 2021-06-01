Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,850 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,148 ($67.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,824.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,018.27. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,325.50 ($30.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The firm has a market cap of £23.13 billion and a PE ratio of 37.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

