ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
