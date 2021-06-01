ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.