ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €610.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €561.45 ($660.53).

