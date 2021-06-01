ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $686.08

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $686.08 and last traded at $684.81, with a volume of 2118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $675.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

