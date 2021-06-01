Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post sales of $98.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.80 million. Aterian posted sales of $59.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $367.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ATER traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 516,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Aterian has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.