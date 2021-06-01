ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.49

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.49 and traded as high as $47.91. ATN International shares last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 23,599 shares.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $752.59 million, a P/E ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 0.23.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ATN International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

