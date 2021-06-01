ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$41.50 at Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$41.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

ATA opened at C$29.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.82. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$16.28 and a 12-month high of C$32.56.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. On average, analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.7790993 EPS for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

