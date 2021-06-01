Audius Reaches Market Capitalization of $136.10 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Audius has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $136.10 million and $31.88 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.01018345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.12 or 0.09771862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00092105 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

