Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $200.34 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

