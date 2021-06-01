Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.40.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $200.34 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.
In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
