Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $177.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $197.08 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

