Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.82

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 59,267 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $449.77 million, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

