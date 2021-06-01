AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

AVEVF opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

