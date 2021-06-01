Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

AVVIY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 65,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.28. Aviva has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

