AXEL Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, AXEL has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One AXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. AXEL has a total market cap of $58.64 million and $351,247.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AXEL

AXEL is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 764,846,072 coins and its circulating supply is 277,176,070 coins. AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official website is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

Buying and Selling AXEL

