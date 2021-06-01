B. Riley Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $50.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $2,003,160 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

