Badger DAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.43 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $112.54 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $11.91 or 0.00032745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.01020555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.88 or 0.09859926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00091394 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,452,633 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

