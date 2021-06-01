Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.33.

BIDU stock opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.45.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

