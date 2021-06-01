Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.33.

BIDU stock opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.45.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Earnings History and Estimates for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.