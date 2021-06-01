Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,296,121 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.