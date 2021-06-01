Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Agrify Co. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

