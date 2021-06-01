Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Motors were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 299.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

