Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $235,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

