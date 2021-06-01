Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

