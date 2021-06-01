Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

