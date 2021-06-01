Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Seagen were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,948 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

