Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Motors were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,231,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

