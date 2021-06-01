Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after acquiring an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.96.

Shares of SPOT opened at $241.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.42.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

