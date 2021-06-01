Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

