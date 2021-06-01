Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.72

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$127.72 and last traded at C$127.12, with a volume of 820553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.17.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$118.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.