Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.71

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 88369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 104.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 171,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 87,615 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barclays by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 386,525 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

