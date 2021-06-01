Barclays Raises VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $190.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.57.

Shares of VMW opened at $157.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

