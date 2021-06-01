Barclays Trims Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price to $111.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.52.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. 17,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

