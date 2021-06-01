Barclays Upgrades Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has C$37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.54.

Shares of CWB opened at C$36.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.51. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

