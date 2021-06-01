Barometer Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

