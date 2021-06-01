Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TZPSU opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

