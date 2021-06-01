Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Decreased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after buying an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after buying an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $177,211,000 after buying an additional 1,290,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

