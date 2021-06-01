Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Volume Tops $216.39 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $216.39 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,014,870 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

