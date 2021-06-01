Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000.

Shares of SCOBU stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

