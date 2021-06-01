Baxter International Inc. (BAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by 56.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Baxter International stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

