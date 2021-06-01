Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Baxter International has raised its dividend by 56.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of BAX opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

