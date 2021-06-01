Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €93.40 ($109.88).

BMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW stock traded down €0.51 ($0.60) on Tuesday, reaching €86.70 ($102.00). 607,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €52.28 ($61.51) and a one year high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.