Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.05

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $17.44. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 27,272 shares.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $203.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

