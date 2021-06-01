Belt Finance Price Hits $31.57 on Major Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $31.57 or 0.00086672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $56.97 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00065075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00292432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00189414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.01062758 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

