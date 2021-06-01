Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,319,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

