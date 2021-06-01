Berenberg Bank Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 230 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

