Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 63.5% in May

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 29th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,640,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRGO opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Bergio International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women, as well as handbags.

