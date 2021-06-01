Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 63.5% in May

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 29th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,640,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRGO opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Bergio International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Bergio International
Further Reading: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.