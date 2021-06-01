Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

BLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $4,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,525,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,778 shares of company stock valued at $30,578,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

