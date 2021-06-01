Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $86.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

