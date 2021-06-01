Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $203,416.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00299704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00189556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.55 or 0.00981964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00032428 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,586 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

