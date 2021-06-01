BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $13,835,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $12,046,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.